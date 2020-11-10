A Defiance man was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court in connection with the Oct. 25 assault of Johnny Jimenez, 67, Defiance. Jimenez died from his injuries on Oct. 31.
Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43, 611 Washington Ave., had initially been charged with felonious assault after an alleged incident outside at 1795 Spruce St. Defiance area law enforcement officers had been looking for Byrd, who eventually turned himself in to authorities on Nov. 2.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray noted that the case will be presented to a grand jury on Nov. 17. Murray is currently awaiting medical records and the coroner’s report.
Byrd had appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on Nov. 2 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He was bound over to common pleas court. Byrd was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and bond was set at $200,000 with no 10% cash allowance.
Murray reported that the current charge is felonious assault, but there will be additional charges considered in connection with allegedly causing the death of Jimenez.
Murray also noted that Byrd and Jimenez were acquaintances.
Defiance police were called to Spruce Street on Oct. 25 for a report of an unconscious man found on the property.
Jimenez was located and found to have visible head trauma. He was transported to Mercy Defiance Hospital.
