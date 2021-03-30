A Defiance man charged in a Switzer Road shooting incident and Ney area burglary on the same day in 2019 has entered pleas to two charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tyler Rohrs, 29, 620 Seneca St., pleaded no contest to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
He was found guilty of each charge by Judge Joseph Schmenk who ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Rohrs’ $150,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 5.
A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Rohrs’ attorney, Peter Seibel of Defiance.
He remained incarcerated Monday evening in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, where he has been held since Dec. 18, 2019.
Rohrs is charged with his participation in an incident at 18582 Switzer Road on Dec. 16, 2019 in which at least two shots were fired from an AR-15 rifle, according to Murray, with one victim sustaining minor injuries.
The shots were fired from the bed of a pickup truck that stopped on Switzer Road outside the residence.
Sentencing also is pending in common pleas court on April 22 for one of Rohrs’ co-defendants in that case — Jacob Frericks, 29, 518 Washington Ave. — while two other co-defendants previously were given prison terms.
Rohrs also was implicated in a second incident on Dec. 16, 2019, in which he and three others unlawfully entered a residence at 02795 The Bend Road on Dec. 16, robbing the occupants at gunpoint. Murray had said the crime appeared to have been drug-related.
Three co-defendants in that case have been given prison terms.
