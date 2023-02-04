A Defiance man has entered pleas in a domestic violence case in Defiance County Common Pleas Court while an attempted murder charge will be dismissed.
Kellis Hatton Jr., 56, 2316 S. Clinton St., pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony, and was found guilty of each, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Hatton’s bond. Sentencing was scheduled for March 20.
He was out on bond and was not being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, according to jail records.
While Hatton entered no contest pleas to the domestic violence charges as returned by a county grand jury in October 2021, an additional charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Hatton’s attorney, Aaron Schwartz of Strongsville.
In March 2022, Hatton’s attorney at the time (Brent Urankar) had filed a motion to consider his client’s competency to stand trial. But based on a report prepared by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, Judge Joseph Schmenk found him competent in July.
The indictment against Hatton alleged that on Sept. 30 at his residence at 2316 S. Clinton St., he strangled his live-in girlfriend. The woman was later examined by medical professionals after an investigation was initiated, but not hospitalized, according to Murray.
At the time of his indictment in 2021, Hatton was the fourth of four defendants charged by a county grand jury with attempted murder — all in strangulation cases — within a three-month period.
In all four cases, the attempted murder charges were dismissed, or will be, at sentencing.
While Hatton is awaiting sentencing next month, William Reed, Berkey, is set for sentencing Tuesday in common pleas court on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.
Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed in that case.
In a separate case last month in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, an attempted murder charge also was dismissed in a case involving strangulation against a local man that was resolved following plea negotiations. The defendant was convicted of a first-degree felony kidnapping alleging restraint of the victim.
Asked to comment generally on the outcome of such cases, Murray said: “Every case is different. And every case involves the weighing of many different factors by a criminal defendant with the advice of his or her attorney, and a prosecutor weighing the interest of the community and input from victim witnesses.”
