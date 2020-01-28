A Cleveland man who allegedly broke into a Defiance vehicle dealership and fled in a stolen vehicle is among 17 persons indicted by a Defiance County grand jury.
(Four others also were indicted for a gun-related burglary last month in the Ney area. See related story on page A1.)
In the aforementioned case, Christian Malzahn, 23, is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 20 he broke into Stykemain GMC Buick, 25124 Elliott Road, and stole property from inside the business. Authorities further allege that Malzahn was found stealing a vehicle from outside the business when a sheriff’s office deputy arrived.
Malzahn fled the scene in the vehicle, traveling at high rates of speed and creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area. He was pursued by police into Wood County where he was stopped with the assistance of other area law enforcement officers and taken into custody.
Also indicted were:
• Israel Ixtepen (an undocumented alien), 26, 844 N. Clinton St., for burglary, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 22 he forced entry into an occupied residence on Defiance’s Carter Avenue to commit the offense of aggravated menacing. Although a local arrest warrant remains outstanding, Ixtepen has been detained for removal by federal authorities, according to the prosecutor’s office.
• Brandon John, 31, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine); and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony.
• James Mason, 32, Cecil, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Nov. 15 Mason was found in possession of methamphetamine, and consumed drug-related evidence to hinder a police investigation.
• Joshua Meyer, 26, 115 1/2 Jefferson Ave., for retaliation, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 30 he retaliated against the victim of a previous crime by threatening the individual via social media.
• Antonio Rivas III, 34, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., for three counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 2 he threatened three public employees at Defiance Municipal Court and the Defiance Police Department to influence, intimidate, or hinder them from completing their duties.
• Trent King, 26, Bryan, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 21 on Ohio 18 in Hicksville, having had three prior OVI convictions.
• Matthew Luginbill, 29, Paulding, for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 16, during a traffic stop on Defiance County’s Slough Road, he was found in possession of a loaded handgun that was concealed and ready-at-hand, as well as cocaine.
• Tasha Cansler, 41, 1939 E. Second St., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 27, outside a business on Defiance’s East Second Street, she caused serious physical harm to a Defiance County Sheriff’s Office cruiser.
• Christopher Davis, 45, West Unity; and Nicole Speiser, 35, 124 East St., each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Samantha Gile, 34, 13453 Defiance County Road 171, for passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on May 16 she wrote a check for $2,344.08 to a Defiance County business, knowing it would be dishonored.
• Elijah Miller, 40, Findlay, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Roxanne Rupp, 36, Stryker, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to provide adequate support as required by court order for her child under the age of 18 during the period of January 2016-December 2017 and January 2018-December 2019.
The defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 4 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
