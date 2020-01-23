BRYAN — A Michigan man charged with murder will have his jury trial scheduled for June.
Ryan Dangerfield, 38, whose last known address was Reading, Mich., is charged in connection with the stabbing death of Bryan resident Dylan Bible, 23, at Colonial Manor Motel, Bryan, on June 23. The five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin June 1 before Judge J.T. Stelzer in the Williams County Common Pleas Court.
Dangerfield was indicted on two counts of murder (one alleging he caused Bible’s death, the other alleging Bible’s death was the proximate result of felonious assault), both unclassified felonies; engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
His $2 million bond is continued and he is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
A motion hearing is set for March 26, while the final pretrial conference is slated for May 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.