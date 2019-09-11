BRYAN — A Michigan man’s pretrial hearing here on murder and assault charges was postponed from Monday.
Ryan Dangerfield, 38, Reading, Mich., charged in connection with the death of Dylan Bible, 23, Bryan, will now have a pretrial conference at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 in Williams County Common Pleas Court. Dangerfield was indicted on two counts of murder (one alleging he caused Bible’s death, the other alleging Bible’s death was the proximate result of felonious assault), both unclassified felonies; engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.
Dangerfield is accused of stabbing Bible to death June 23 at the Colonial Manor Motel, 924 E. High St., Bryan.
His $2 million bond is continued.
