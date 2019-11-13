TOLEDO — A Florida man accused of trying to hire a hitman in Bryan to kill a social worker pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court.
David Culver, 35, Fountain, Fla., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio to one count of use of interstate facilities in the commission of murder for hire.
According to court records, a status conference originally scheduled for Nov. 4 was vacated to allow the parties to finalize plea negotiations, though no plea agreement was reached.
Sentencing is set for March 17 at 10 a.m. before Judge Jeffrey Helmick.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, an individual identified in court documents as C1 told the Bryan Police Department that Culver was looking to have a social worker murdered. C1 stated Culver had family in Bryan, and told authorities the targeted social worker was involved in an investigation that resulted in Culver being separated from his children.
Culver was taken into custody in May outside of McDonald’s in Bryan after attempting to pay an undercover police officer $200 as a down payment for the hit.
He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
