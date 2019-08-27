A Defiance couple entered pleas to a sexual solicitation case during a joint hearing Monday in common pleas court.
Donald Dunbar II, 52, 209 1/2 Main St.; and his wife, Sherry Dunbar, 52, 209 1/2 Main St., each pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging them with procuring prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor; and solicitation, a third-degree misdemeanor, and were placed on probation for two years. They received suspended 180-day jail sentences.
Some $1,165 seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state.
Each defendant was sentenced by Visiting Judge James Barber — a retired judge from Fulton County Common Pleas Court — in place of Defiance County Common Pleas Court Judge Joseph Schmenk. He recused himself because Sherry Dunbar was a former common pleas court employee.
Both were represented by Lima attorneys — William Kluge for Sherry Dunbar and Robert Grzybowski for Donald Dunbar II.
As part of the negotiations between the defense attorneys and Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office, grand jury indictments against each defendant charging them with promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony; and soliciting, a third-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
The February indictment had alleged that the Dunbars operated a facility to engage in sexual activity for hire from Nov. 1-Dec. 11 in their home. The contacts were sought on an internet website, where persons paid to engage in sexual activity with Sherry Dunbar, according to assistant county prosecutor Steve Furnas.
“It’s a crime that happens in our very neighborhoods that takes place often times underneath your noses without even knowing it,” he said during an interview Monday. “We’re fortunate that no other individuals were forced to be involved in it. It was a husband and wife thing, and not holding anyone in debt. I do believe it just goes to show it happens everywhere.”
An activity was targeted in an investigation with authorities setting up an encounter which led to the Dunbars’ arrest.
