Correction:

A news item which appeared in Tuesday's edition of The Crescent-News incorrectly stated that an indictment of Shawn Dempsey, 42, Paulding, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; eight counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and eight counts of theft, including six fifth-degree felonies and two first-degree misdemeanors, was dismissed. Actually, the charges remain pending in Paulding County Common Pleas Court while one count of breaking and entering was dismissed.

