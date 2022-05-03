Correction:
An article in Saturday's paper incorrectly stated that Cassie Mavis was the first Fairview graduate to become an Ohio FFA officer. Daniel Clinker of Fairview served on the Ohio FFA officer team from 2004-2005, making him the first Fairview graduate to serve a state officer term.
