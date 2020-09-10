VAN WERT — Four area residents were arrested following a search warrant that was executed in rural Van Wert County on Tuesday.
Among those was a Continental woman, Jessica Antoine, 27, Continental, on a charge of obstructing official business.
According to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach, deputies executed a search warrant on a property at 21092 U.S. 224 that resulted in drugs and weapons being confiscated. Riggenbach said deputies successfully arrested Wesley Endicott, 34, at 21092 U.S. 224, rural Fort Jennings.
The warrant on Endicott was from Putnam County for two counts of aggravated felony possession of methamphetamine. During the arrest of Endicott, deputies obtained information at the scene that enabled a search warrant related to drug activity to be obtained for the property.
Riggenbach relayed that a number of items were seized under the search warrant for evidentiary purposes including a moderate amount of suspected methamphetamine; multiple firearms; digital scales; moderate amount of suspected drug paraphernalia; and suspected liquid narcotics.
Endicott was transported to the Putnam County line and turned over to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Also at the scene when deputies served the arrest warrant were three people. Charged with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, were Antoine; Christopher Kirk, 32, Van Wert; and Michael Scarbrough, 60, Van Wert. They were issued a summons with a court date for arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.
Riggenbach said the investigation into the drug activity is continuing and additional charges may be filed. The Van Wert Police assisted deputies at the scene.
The sheriff advised that a nuisance abatement letter will be sent to the property owner to make him/her aware of what occurred on this property. The purpose of the nuisance abatement letter is to make the property owner aware of alleged illegal activity occurring within the owner’s property. Riggenbach stated the nuisance abatement letter directs property owners to take action in the hopes of abating any future illegal activity. He said the law does allow for the seizure of property, if the property owner knowingly permits illegal activity to continue within their property.
Riggenbach asks anyone who has information on drug activity to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens with information can call 419-238-3866 or use the website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.
People also can report information on other crimes by using the above options or contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP. People also can remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
