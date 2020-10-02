A Putnam County man was charged in connection with an incident that took place Monday at Defiance's Walmart.
Mark Christian, 36, 108 W. Forrest St., Continental, was charged with illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; abduction, restraining liberty, a third-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, prior to a court appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday. An arraignment was set for Friday at 8:15 a.m. Bond was set at $200,000 with a 10% cash allowance. Christian also was ordered to obey a protection order concerning the victim.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, while Christian was in the store, he allegedly restrained and accosted a female employee.
Murray noted that the investigation is ongoing and charges will be presented to a Defiance County grand jury, likely in the next week.
