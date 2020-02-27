OTTAWA — A Continental man is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred just before he was found not guilty of 11 child sex abuse charges.
Michael Huizenga, 52, was found not guilty in Putnam County Common Pleas Court of seven counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, following a recent four-day jury trial.
The charges — returned by a county grand jury in March 2019 — had alleged that he had sexual conduct and sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 on multiple occasions during the past several years.
The jury deliberated approximately five hours before returning its verdict, according to his attorney, E. Charles Bates of Defiance.
However, following the third day of trial, he explained, a distraught Huizenga — who was free on a $250,000 cash or surety bond — shot himself with a gun at his residence. He was taken to a ProMedica Toledo Hospital, but was expected Wednesday to be released soon and make a full recovery, Bates explained.
Closing arguments for the trial went ahead without Huizenga before the jury returned its verdict.
“I know he was terribly despondent,” said Bates, noting that before the verdict came back, Huizenga’s fear was that “if the jury got it wrong, he could end up in prison for the rest of his life. ... This case was so emotional on both sides.”
Attempts to contact the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday for comment were unsuccessful.
Todd Schroeder, a Putnam County assistant prosecutor, handled the state’s case.
Bates said the case represented a “tragedy on so many levels.” Not only did it damage family relationships, he commented, but Huizenga lost his job while the charges were pending.
“People were thinking that if he was charged with it he must have done it,” said Bates.
Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh presided over the trial.
