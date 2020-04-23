CONTINENTAL — Mark Christian, 35, Continental, was arrested on Monday by the Continental Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in Continental.

Christian was arrested on a felony warrant out of Franklin County and a probation violation from the Adult Parole Authority. Christian attempted to hide from officers and was located in the upstairs attic of the residence.

Christian was transported to St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima for medical treatment.

A court date, along with additional charges, are pending.

Also assisting at the scene was Continental EMS.

