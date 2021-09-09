NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man was placed on community control here in Henry County Common Pleas Court for a domestic assault charge involving a knife.
Danny Barrientos, 48, was placed on community control for five years by Visiting Judge Reeve Kelsey on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with conditions, including that he obtain a mental health evaluation, take mental health medications as prescribed, and comply with treatment recommendations and aftercare.
A prison term totaling 7-10 1/2 years was reserved in case he violates community control terms, according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office.
A second count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed while a repeat violent offender specification also was dropped from the indictment as part of the plea negotiations between Howe-Gebers’ office and Barrientos’ attorney, Ty Mahaffey of Sylvania. The specification would have increased the potential penalty for the offense upon conviction.
Barrientos had pleaded guilty to the charge on July 26.
The indictment had alleged that on April 9 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female adult during an incident involving a knife at a Napoleon residence, according to Howe-Gebers’ office.
The victim was treated at Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon.
Prosecutors had included a repeat violent offender specification due to Barrientos’ prior criminal record.
According to Defiance County Common Pleas Court records, he was convicted of domestic violence there in 2001 and 2006 as well as rape, a first-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor in 2007. On the latter offenses, he was sentenced to a nine-year prison term.
