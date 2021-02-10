OTTAWA — A Columbus Grove man was sentenced here on two sexual abuse charges, but a more serious offense was dismissed.
Joshua Miller, 42, Columbus Grove, was given a 36-month prison term by Judge Keith Schierloh on charges of importuning and gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 108 days served in jail while his cases were pending while an indictment for rape, a first-degree felony — returned by a county grand jury in October — was dismissed.
A bill of information was filed by Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers' office in December, alleging the above two charges.
They alleged that Miller solicited a minor to engage in sexual activity and also engaged in sexual contact with the victim.
