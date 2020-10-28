BRYAN — More than a dozen persons convicted here in the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit's big methamphetamine case were all users of the drug, according to the investigation's top law enforcement officer.
In all, 14 were convicted of charges during the past year, with the last defendant (Andrew Kendall) sentenced recently in Williams County Common Pleas Court (see related story).
The MAN Unit's director, Max Nofziger, noted that the 14 persons were "long-term" meth users.
Too, he stated that "all indicated the main reason for their involvement was their own underlying addiction to methamphetamines. ... Most in this drug ring sold methamphetamine to support their habit and their families."
Additionally, Nofziger explained that "during interviews, it was learned that nearly all of the offenders involved in the drug business were carrying guns for 'self-protection.' This reinforced how deadly an encounter with an addicted drug trafficker could be for law enforcement and others."
Kendall and his 13 co-defendants were each indicted by a Williams County grand jury in August 2019 on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. Some also had been indicted on drug-related charges months before that when the investigation began unfolding.
The list of co-defendants (with charge, sentence imposed and sentencing date) includes:
• Dustin Bush, 32, West Unity, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, five years prison, Feb. 6.
• Amanda Edwards, 34, Bryan, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, 4 1/2 years prison, Sept. 18, 2019.
• Robert Leslie, 28, Akron, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, four years prison, June 16.
• Heather Brown, 37, Bryan, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, three years prison, Jan. 13.
• Ryan Grime, 27, Bryan, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, three years prison, Jan. 10.
• David Lawrence, 27, Edon, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, two years prison, Jan. 30. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
• Charles Osburn III, 20, West Unity, complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, four years of community control with 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Jan. 9. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
• Ashlee Pinkham, 35, Hicksville, complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, four years of community control with 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Jan. 23. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
• Summer Moore, 26, Hicksville, complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, nine months prison, Sept. 3. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
• Brittany Phillips, 27, Stryker, complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, 18 months prison, May 13. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with a two-year term imposed on June 17, 2019, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony.
• Susanna Cole, 28, West Unity, complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, 30 months prison, Dec. 3, 2019. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. (She was granted early judicial release on Aug. 6.)
• Amanda Lewis, 34, Bryan, complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, 18 months prison, Jan. 7. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. (She was granted early judicial release on June 23.)
• Derek Goebel, 38, Stryker, complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, four years of community control, Jan. 23. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
