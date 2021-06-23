One of two defendants implicated in the theft of large amounts of lottery tickets from Defiance's Circle K store last year has been sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Raeannah Walton, 23, 249 Corwin St., was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk and ordered to make $37,895 restitution to Circle K convenience and gas station on North Clinton Street on a charge of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
She also is prohibited from going on the premises of Circle K or having contact with the business.
A 17-month prison term was reserved in case Walton violates terms of community control.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Walton and a co-defendant — Dalice Thorn, 459 Pontiac Drive — stole large amounts of lottery tickets from the store between Sept. 27 and Oct. 15 while employed there.
The restitution order represents the value of the tickets and their payouts, Murray indicated. This is to be paid jointly by the co-defendants, he explained.
A vehicle forfeiture specification was dropped from Walton's charge as part of the plea agreement between Murray's office and her attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance. The indictment, returned by a county grand jury in February, had alleged that she bought a car with the stolen funds.
Walton had entered a guilty plea to the charge on April 7 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Thorn pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, on May 17 and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 in common pleas court. She is free on a personal-recognizance bond.
