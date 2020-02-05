A co-defendant in an arson incident which caused severe damage to a Domersville Road home last year was sentenced Tuesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court
Kage Seals, 21, 18890 Road 1005, was given a four-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. He also was ordered to make $8,069.77 restitution, a figure above the insurance settlement with the property owner for her damaged home.
A second count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Seals’ attorney, Christopher Zografides of Toledo.
Seals had pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 18 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
He and a co-defendant — Dawond Hunt, 39, 1047 Jackson Ave. — had been indicted by a county grand jury in October 2018 following a house fire at 04699 Domersville Road on Aug. 24, 2018.
The charges alleged that Hunt coerced Seals to set fire to the residence where Hunt’s ex-girlfriend was living. Authorities stated that Seals owed Hunt money.
The home was severely damaged, according to Murray, while the occupant was not home at the time of the fire.
Seals told the court Tuesday that he had feared for his life.
“I would like to say sorry to the victim,” said Seals. “I know I shouldn’t have done it. It was stupid of me, but I was threatened and scared for my life.”
“This is way beyond stupid,” responded Schmenk before pronouncing. “This is not an impulsive, ‘woops, didn’t-mean-for-it-to-happen’ type thing. You’re going to the premises with a gas can with no other purpose than to torch this place. ... Apparently there was representation made that no one would be there, but certainly under the circumstances you would have no way of knowing that when you were there. You could easily have killed someone.
Zografides had asked the judge to take into account Seals’ youthfulness, immaturity and lack of a significant criminal record in determining a sentence for his client. Murray had recommended a prison term of unspecified length. “We are aware from the victim’s perspective, the victim’s family that this did have a substantial impact on them financially, as well as emotionally, I believe,” he told Schmenk.
Seals’ co-defendant (Hunt) was sentenced by Schmenk to a five-year prison term on Sept. 4 on a charge of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. He also was facing prison time in Michigan where he had been paroled on previous convictions, according to Murray.
