BRYAN — One of three co-defendants implicated in a vehicle pursuit last fall that ended with a crash in an Indiana town has been sentenced here in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
Cheyenne Huntington, Hillsdale, Mich., pleaded guilty to complicity to failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony.
She was given an 18-month prison term by Judge J.T. Stelzer with credit for 122 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her case was pending.
Charges of complicity to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and complicity to vehicular vandalism, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed, as part of the plea negotiations between Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office and Huntington’s attorney, Christopher Zografides of Toledo.
The charges alleged that on Sept. 24, 2020, Huntington was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Kyle Eichler, Adrian, Mich., who did not stop as signaled to do so by a Williams County Sheriff’s deputy after having been suspected of being involved in a pursuit earlier in Michigan.
The chase continued into Steuben County, Ind., where it came to an end when Eichler’s vehicle crashed into a planter along Angola’s downtown traffic circle. Eichler fled on foot, but was apprehended by police.
Huntington and another passenger, Hezekiah Hall, Tecumseh, Mich., were taken in for medical treatment with non life-threatening injuries.
The felonious assault charge had alleged that a metal pipe was tossed from Eichler’s car at the pursuing sheriff’s cruiser, which was not damaged.
Eichler was charged with five offenses in Steuben County Circuit Court in Angola — two counts of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene, reckless driving and refusal to identify. And he also was wanted in Hillsdale, County, Mich., for a pursuit there.
In January, he was sentenced in Hillsdale County (Mich.) 1st Circuit Court to 11 months in the Hillsdale County Jail with credit for 152 days served while his case was pending.
Eichler and a second passenger, Hezekiah Hall, Tecumseh, Mich., have been indicted on three felonies each in Williams County Common Pleas Court, but no proceedings have taken place yet, according to court records.
