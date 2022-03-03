NAPOLEON — A co-defendant in a large theft case — already incarcerated in a state prison — has been sentenced in Henry County Common Pleas Court here.
Jason Schwartz, 48, an inmate in the Allen County Correctional Institute, Lima, was placed on community control for five years by Judge Amy Rosebrock on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony, and ordered to complete treatment recommendations of his probation officer.
He also was ordered to make restitution of $10,000 to Mark Wachtman with payments beginning three months after he is released from prison.
Schwartz had pleaded guilty to the theft charge in January when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Charges of money laundering, a third-degree felony; and tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Schwartz’s attorney, Clayton Crates of Defiance.
Schwartz remains incarcerated in the Allen County Correctional Institute in Lima having been sentenced to an eight-year prison term for a community control violation on a previous conviction (two counts of unlawful securities practices, each a second-degree felony) in from a 2012 case in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
The indictment had alleged that he and co-defendant — Adam Eis, 42, New Bavaria — had defrauded the victims of money while organizing youth basketball tournaments through an organization called “National Exposure Tournament Series” that relied on donated funds.
Eis was placed on community control for five years and ordered to make more than $100,000 restitution when he was sentenced in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.