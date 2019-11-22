The father of a Defiance man recently sentenced to a lengthy prison term for drug trafficking has entered a plea to a related charge.
Daniel Moss, 62, 921 Karnes Ave., pleaded guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 21.
Moss is charged with possessing large amounts of methamphetamine for resale.
His son, Logan Moss, 27, 921 Karnes Ave., was sentenced on Oct. 1 in common pleas court to prison terms totaling 8 1/2-10 1/2 years on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony.
He and his father were arrested following an investigation by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and U.S. postal inspectors. Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said Logan Moss received methamphetamine for resale via the mail service from a location in southern California.
