OTTAWA — A Cloverdale man has been indicted here by a Putnam County grand jury for causing the traffic death of a Continental woman in April near Kalida.
John Barnhart Jr., 29, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; operating under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor; and operating under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Barnhart allegedly operated a vehicle which ran a stop sign at Ohio 114 and Putnam County Road 19, just west of Kalida, on April 28, and collided with a vehicle driven by Shari Doston, 48, Continental. Dotson was killed in the crash.
Law enforcement officers determined that Barnhart was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, specifically methamphetamine, according to the indictment. He had been seriously injured in the crash.
Barnhart is scheduled to be arraigned at 3:30 p.m. July 27 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
He was one of 11 persons indicted by a Putnam County grand jury on felony charges.
Also indicted were:
• Jayson Bame, 49, Columbus Grove, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on April 1 he attempted to cause serious physical harm to Angela Bame “by intentionally striking her motor vehicle with his motor vehicle” on U.S. 224 and Putnam County Road 5. He also allegedly chased her in his vehicle and forced her to stop her vehicle.
• Daniel Salazar, 37, Ottawa, for rape, a first-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 31, 2018, he had forced sexual conduct with a teenage girl, and engaged in sexual conduct with a female teenager on that date. Salazar had been indicted by a county grand jury in March on the same charges. Court records show that a pretrial hearing is scheduled on Aug. 6 in that case.
• Marcos Zavala, 26, Ottawa, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Aug. 21, 2019, he caused serious physical harm to his son born in 2019, and violated a duty of care as a parent. Zavala had been indicted by a county grand jury in September 2019 on the same charges. Court records show that a motion hearing was scheduled this week on that case.
• David Cole, 48, Leipsic, for escape, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Aaron Almanza, 30, Columbus Grove, for two counts of trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Dekwante Snodgrass, 24, Findlay, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Tyler Duling, 29, Columbus Grove, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Longbrake, 24, Columbus Grove, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
• Richard Ream, 31, Ottawa, for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• John Wells, 56, Bluffton, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
