OTTAWA — An elderly Cloverdale man was found guilty of several sexual abuse charges, including rape, following a trial here in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.
Larry Burkhart, 77, 11420 State Route 634, was found guilty of three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and six counts of gross sexual imposition, including three third-degree felonies and three fourth-degree felonies.
The verdict was returned by Judge Keith Schierloh following a two-day trial to the court last week.
Sentencing and sexual offender classification was scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 4. Burkhart’s bond was revoked and he was remanded to the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office pending sentencing.
Burkhart had been indicted by a Putnam County grand jury on two occasions, although the first one — six charges returned in February 2020 — was dismissed in December.
The second indictment — on which Burkhart stood trial — contained the above nine charges and was returned by a county grand jury in October.
The rape charges alleged that in May 2018 and October 2019 Burkhart engaged in sexual conduct with a female victim less than the age of 15 on three separate occasions at his residence.
The remaining charges alleged that he engaged in sexual contact with the victim in May 2018 and October 2019 on six occasions at his residence.
Burkhart was represented by attorney Alexandra Strangfeld of Columbus.
The case had been the subject of a number of motions, pretrials and continuances prior to the trial.
For example, court records show that Burkhart had been scheduled for a four-day jury trial in May before this was vacated. And the defendant’s motion for a “closed trial” was denied on May 11.
