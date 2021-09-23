WAUSEON — A Cleveland woman was sentenced to prison here Wednesday morning in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for stealing a car from a local vehicle dealership and leading authorities on a pursuit in January.
Deztaney Spencer, 22, was given prison terms totaling five years by Judge Jeff Robinson on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
Robinson noted that Spencer — despite comments from her attorney — lacked “genuine remorse” and had had “numerous” violations of community control sanctions in previous felony cases where prison terms were not imposed.
During the Fulton County incident, Spencer had been under community control terms. Seven cases are pending against her in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, including aggravated robbery, according to court records.
A Fulton County grand jury had alleged that on Jan. 11 she was found driving a Dodge Challenger stolen from Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Archbold, and failed to stop as ordered to do so by law enforcement.
During the chase, which ended with her arrest in Archbold, she crashed into another vehicle on Fulton County Road D.
Before sentence was pronounced Wednesday, Spencer’s attorney — Nicholas Fee of Bryan — told the court that his client had had a difficult childhood in which she was involved in the juvenile justice system. He also indicated that she has substance abuse issues.
Spencer declined to make a statement to the court.
Her co-defendant — Thorne Carrington, 28, Richmond Heights — is awaiting sentencing on Oct. 13 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
He pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, on Aug. 13 and is awaiting sentencing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 13.
The charge alleges that on Jan. 11 Carrington failed to stop the vehicle he was driving on Fulton County Road D as ordered to do so by authorities. He was driving a Dodge Charger stolen in Strongsville, near Cleveland, and also possessed a firearm.
Carrington was apprehended after crashing into a ditch on Road D and sustaining injury.
