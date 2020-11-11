A Defiance woman who purposefully rammed a city officer's vehicle during an attempted traffic stop in May has entered a plea to three charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Carole Ysasaga, 65, 1003 Sunday St., pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16.
A Defiance County grand jury which returned the above three charges in May against Ysasaga alleges that on May 11 she rammed into the back of a city police officer which attempted to stop her for a traffic violation in the vicinity of South Jefferson Avenue and Greenler Road.
A pursuit followed on northbound Jefferson Avenue before officers brought her vehicle to a stop at Fifth and Clinton streets in downtown Defiance.
Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said the incident caused "quite a bit of damage" to the police cruiser and Ysasaga's vehicle.
He noted that Ysasaga was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and also had a history of mental health issues.
"I think it involved both substance abuse and mental health issues, but it certainly was a dangerous thing for the officer involved in particular that she rammed into," said Murray.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer conveyed the seriousness of the incident, telling The Crescent-News that his officers never know "what kind of situation" they are "going to encounter while on patrol. ... Right now, there's nothing routine. ... (they) constantly have to have their guard up."
Ysasaga is represented by Defiance attorney Jeffrey Horvath.
