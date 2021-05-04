The Defiance Police Department is investigating an incident Monday night on the city's eastside which may have involved violence.
Police were called to the parking lot of Defiance Metal Products, 21 Seneca St., at 10:51 p.m. Monday, with several police cars responding to the scene.
One person was transported form the scene by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Health Defiance Hospital. The extent of that person's injuries was not available.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said authorities initially were called to investigate a "possible robbery" on Seneca Street. He told The Crescent-News Tuesday that the incident is under investigation.
