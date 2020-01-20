Defiance police have arrested three persons early Monday morning following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.
Kaleigh Fletcher, 20, Springfield; Barryn McDonell, 22, Rolla, Mo.; and Christian Malzahn, 23, Springfield, were charged with felonies and transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Malzahn is charged with failure to comply with the signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property while Fletcher and McDonnell are each charged with breaking and entering.
Each is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday in Defiance Municipal Court.
Further charges are pending review of the case by the county prosecutor's office, according to city police.
City police indicated that the investigation began when a county sheriff's deputy located suspicious vehicles at Stykemain GMC Buick, 25124 Elliott Road sometime after midnight. The vehicle then fled the scene and a pursuit followed through Defiance, then east into Henry and Wood counties.
The charges were filed after the stolen vehicle was stopped in Wood County early Monday morning. Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said the vehicle was halted with the use of a spike strip.
