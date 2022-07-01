A Defiance man was sentenced Thursday to a short prison term on the lesser of two charges in what started as an attempted murder indictment.
Judge Joseph Schmenk sentenced Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., to a 30-month prison term in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. That charge had been amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
He will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in prison.
Vasquez remained incarcerated Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), appearing in court from there via video. He has been held in CCNO since Oct. 10, 2021.
A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Vasquez’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
The indictment alleged that Vasquez assaulted a female with whom he has children on Oct. 9, 2021, at a residence at 115 Seneca St. Murray previously had said he grabbed her by the throat and made threats to her and her boyfriend.
She received medical treatment for minor injuries, according to Murray.
Previously, Murry also had told the court that the victim asked that the prosecutor’s office not pursue the attempted murder charge against Vasquez.
The defendant had been indicted by a county grand jury in October 2021.
In November, Smith had filed a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity” on Vasquez’s behalf. The court ordered that his case be referred to the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, for an evaluation.
But during a hearing in April Schmenk ruled — based on the evaluation — that Vasquez was competent to stand trial.
During Thursday’s hearing, Murray called the incident a “very serious situation.” Prior to the imposition of sentence, he told the court that he believed Vasquez “should be sentenced to prison” because the public’s safety was a “grave concern.”
Smith had requested that Vasquez be placed on community control and noted her client’s mental health issues. She said Vasquez has sought and received treatment since his incarceration.
In pronouncing sentence, Schmenk noted that Vazquez’s lengthy criminal record — which began in his juvenile years — was troubling. This included a variety of charges such as domestic violence, disorderly conduct, vandalism and criminal damaging.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.