A Defiance man has pleaded not guilty in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to an attempted murder charge.
Kellis Hatton Jr., 55, 329 Harding St., pleaded not guilty to that first-degree felony as well as two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 1 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
The charges allege that on Sept. 30 at his residence at 2316 S. Clinton St., Hatton strangled his live-in girlfriend. The woman was later examined by health officials after an investigation was initiated, but not hospitalized, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The indictment also alleges that the Sept. 30 allegations followed a domestic incident between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15 when Hatton had assaulted the victim. Murray indicated that strangulation may have been involved in that situation as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.