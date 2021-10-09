A city man has been indicted by the most recent Defiance County grand jury on an attempted murder charge.
Eighteen other persons were indicted as well (see related story, Page A3).
Kellis Hatton Jr., 55, 329 Harding St., is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Sept. 30 at his residence at 2316 S. Clinton St., Hatton strangled his live-in girlfriend. The woman was later examined by health officials after an investigation was initiated, but not hospitalized, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
The indictment alleges that the Sept. 30 allegations followed a domestic incident between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15 when Hatton had assaulted the victim. Murray indicated that strangulation may have been involved in that situation as well.
Hatton faces a third-degree felony domestic violence charge due to a pair of prior domestic violence convictions. According to Defiance Common Pleas Court and Defiance Municipal Court records, Hatton has numerous traffic and criminal convictions dating back more than 30 years.
The most recent investigation began in the early morning hours of Sept. 30 when he showed up at Mercy-Defiance Hospital with a stab wound to his back. Murray said Hatton claimed he “had been stabbed by an unknown male while walking to his car” at his residence.
Murray wished not to speak further on the possibility of a self-defense action by Hatton’s alleged female victim as the case is pending.
“Following a presentation of the entire matter to a grand jury, no charges were forthcoming related to the female’s actions,” Murray said.
Hatton was being held Friday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) pending a bond hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Following the initial investigation by Defiance police — and before his indictment this week — Hatton had been arrested on a single domestic violence charge.
He had made an initial appearance on that charge in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday when bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Hatton posted bond on that charge, according to Murray, but was rearrested Thursday following his indictment and taken back to CCNO.
