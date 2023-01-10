A Defiance man originally charged with attempted murder for an incident involving his mother was placed on community control at the victim’s request during his sentencing hearing Monday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Joseph Schmenk placed Zachery Billings, 25, 1160 S. Clinton St., on community for four years on charges of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, on condition he complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green.
Billings had pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 18.
A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, was dismissed along with two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Billings’ attorney, Cam Stanley of Defiance.
Billings had faced a motion to revoke his community control from a previous conviction for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities alleged that he violated terms of his two-year probation, but that sanction will expire this month and he has served time in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since his arrest in June.
A Defiance County grand jury indictment in June alleged that on May 29 at a home on Defiance’s Rivera Road, Billings strangled his mother. She was hospitalized following the incident, according to Murray.
The indictment also alleged that he punched and assaulted the victim, and restrained her while causing her harm over several hours, thus the kidnapping charge. Additionally, Billings allegedly brandished a knife during the incident.
The county’s assistant prosecutor, Steve Furnas, told Schmenk Monday that after consulting with the victim, “she wants him (Billings) to get the help he needs.” He said enrolling Billings in the SEARCH program will ensure that he is “not being a danger to the public” while receiving help for his problems.
The victim told the court that she loves her son (Billings) “very much while her family “doesn’t want to see him go to prison” and wants him to receive help through the SEARCH program. She said drugs were a “major factor” in Billings’ behavior.
Schmenk asked her if that is what she’s going to put on her tombstone. Earlier, he told the victim “you can’t keep letting him behave like this. He’s gonna kill ya.”
Billings told the court he is “trying to be better person, I really am,” adding that he loves his family.”
If so, asked Schmenk, why did he behave in such a manner toward his mother?
“My anger got the best of me,” said Billings.
As the defendant’s attorney, Stanley said he believes his client will “greatly benefit” from the SEARCH program.
