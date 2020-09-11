A Defiance man has entered pleas in a child sexual abuse case involving three victims.
Luis Barrientos, 44, 183 Wilson St., pleaded no contest in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and four counts of gross sexual imposition, three of which are third-degree felonies, while the other is a fourth-degree felony. He was found guilty of each charge.
Judge Joseph Schmenk ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Barrientos' bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on a $1 million cash bond.
As part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray and Barrientos' attorney, Stevin Groth of Toledo, three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
A penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole would have been one of the sentencing options for the rape charges due to the female victim's age (7). Schmenk could impose a maximum sentence of 21 1/2 years on the five charges to which Barrientos entered pleas.
The three third-degree felony gross sexual imposition charges alleged that he had sexual contact — as opposed to more serious sexual conduct — with the 7-year-old victim mentioned.
The other two charges were filed after Barrientos was indicted by a Defiance County grand jury in December 2019 and new allegations involving two other girls surfaced. Those victims alleged that Barrientos engaged in sexual activity with them in 2007 when they were approximately 16 years old and he was serving as a boxing coach, according to Murray.
One charge (sexual battery) alleged that Barrientos engaged in sexual conduct with one girl, while the other charge (gross sexual imposition) alleged sexual contact with the other girl.
Murray told The Crescent-News that the plea agreement was reached "after consultation with the victims" and after consideration "of the nature of the evidence regarding the distinction between what the (7-year-old) child could describe as rape versus sexual contact. We felt that it was a strong case for gross sexual imposition."
An attempt to contact Groth for comment was unsuccessful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.