A Defiance was arraigned Wednesday in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on an attempted murder charge and other offenses.
Joshua Meeks, 32, 622 Riverside Ave., pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape, each a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 for Meeks, who appeared with his attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance. Judge Joseph Schmenk continued Meek’s $1 million cash bond.
Meeks is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
The charges — alleged in a county grand jury indictment returned in August — stem from an Aug. 16 incident at Meeks’ residence, where he allegedly struck his wife, Courtney, repeatedly with a wooden club and threatened her with a large kitchen knife.
