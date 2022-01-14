HICKSVILLE — According to the Hicksville Police Department (HPD), a police chase in the village around 5 p.m., on Thursday ended without incident near the village limits.
At approximately 4:54 p.m., on Thursday, an officer with the HPD observed a traffic violation from a Ford pick-up truck with no bed, driven by Levi Fields, 22, of Bryan, at High Street and Antwerp Drive.
Fields turned off High Street into an alley beside St. Michael's Catholic Church, followed by the HPD officer pulling into the parking lot of the church. Fields proceeded to continue down the alley at a high rate of speed, with the officer activating emergency lights before trying to stop the truck.
The truck, driven by Fields, exited the alley before continuing west on High Street. With the officer in pursuit, Fields pulled into a driveway in the 300 block of W. High Street, he then drove through the backyard toward the church parking lot.
Fields continued through the church parking lot, before heading south on Antwerp Drive (Ohio 49). The pursuit ended when Fields pulled over at the south edge of the Hicksville Village limits, where he was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, criminal damaging, driving on fictitious plates, turn-signal violation, and driving under a FRA suspension (noncompliance driver's license), all misdemeanors.
