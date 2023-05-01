NAPOLEON — Two cases connected to a large-scale marijuana trafficking investigation that resulted in charges against 10 defendants here in Henry County Common Pleas Court remain tied up in pretrial motions and appeals.
NAPOLEON — Two cases connected to a large-scale marijuana trafficking investigation that resulted in charges against 10 defendants here in Henry County Common Pleas Court remain tied up in pretrial motions and appeals.
Cases against Tyler Addiego, 37,Grass Valley, Calif., and Micah Gunther, 39, Nevada City, Calif., have been in the pretrial stage since being returned by a county grand jury in March 2021. Each man is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
The charges allege that they participated in a large marijuana trafficking enterprise that brought drugs through Henry County. Hundreds of pounds of marijuana were allegedly involved in the enterprise, according to authorities.
The aforementioned defendants' cases were set for a jury trial on April 24 in common pleas court. However, the attorneys for the defendants each filed motions near the trial date, furthering delaying the proceedings.
For example, one of the motions concerns a request for a "prosecutor work product." Motions to dismiss also were been filed in each case last week.
However, Henry County prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers also filed an appeal of Judge Amy Rosebrook's decisions in each case with the Third Distrct Court of Appeals in Lima. She told The Crescent-News that "I have some issues with some of the decisions that she (Rosebrook) made in the last couple weeks."
Four of the 10 defendants implicated in the same enterprise have been sentenced in Henry County Common Pleas Court while sentencing remains pending for four others that have entered pleas.
As for the defendants awaiting sentencing, Howe-Gebers said they are pending "because they were going to be cooperating at trial" in a reference to the aforementioned April 24 trial date.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.