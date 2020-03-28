SHERWOOD — An Edgerton man is facing charges following a traffic stop on Friday.

Luther Vance, 53, was picked up on a felony warrant. In addition, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor; and aggravated possession of drugs over bulk, a third-degree felony.

According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, Vance was stopped on U.S. 127 near Ohio 18 at 8:35 a.m. A significant amount of methamphetamine was located.

Vance was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, and will appear by video arraignment on Monday in Defiance Municipal Court. A felony case file will be sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the county grand jury.

Load comments