NAPOLEON — A Napoleon woman charged with the murder of another female adult waived her right to a preliminary hearing here Tuesday in Napoleon Municipal Court.
Audili Cerrato, 53, 1026 Stevenson St., was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court where a future grand jury session is expected to consider her case.
When asked when a grand jury might consider Cerrato's case, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen-Howe Gebers told The Crescent-News that no date has been set yet. Generally, Henry County's grand jury meets monthly.
"It's still early," she said Tuesday morning. "They're (investigators) are still following up on a couple things."
Cerrato was charged last week by Napoleon police with murder, an unclassified felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which is an element of the underlying charge.
She had an initial hearing in Napoleon Municipal Court on Monday when bond was set at $500,000 cash and attorney Steve Callejas of Bowling Green was appointed as Cerrato's legal counsel. A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Cerrato remained incarcerated Tuesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
A preliminary hearing in municipal court would only have determined if there were probable cause to hold Cerrato on the charges. It would not have determined her guilt or innocence which, in felony cases, is decided in common pleas court.
Howe-Gebers declined to comment further on details of the case. She noted that Napoleon police is handling the investigation while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted on the night of the assault.
According to a press release issued last week by Napoleon police, the investigation began on March 13 when authorities were called to Henry County Hospital in Napoleon "for a report of possible child abuse." They learned that the victim, Stephany Pichardo, 29, who also had been living temporarily at Cerrato's residence on Stevenson Street, had died from injuries.
