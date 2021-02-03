PAULDING — Community control was the sanction imposed on a Cecil woman who forced her way into a female acquaintance's home in June during a dispute about a man.
Jodie Diven, 50, Cecil, was placed on community control for four years by Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman on charges of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
A number of conditions were included in the community control sanction, including a 60-day sentence in Paulding County Jail with credit for eight days served while Diven's case was pending.
She also was ordered to receive a mental health assessment from Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. and follow its recommendations. And the judge ordered Diven to make $258.96 to the victim, Maxine Buell.
Diven previously had pleaded guilty to the charges when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
The aggravated assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while charges of burglary and robbery, each a second-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office and Diven's attorney, Brian Kaiser of Bryan.
A Paulding County grand jury alleged that on June 4 Diven forced her way into Buell's home at County Road 151, stealing a telephone and cellphone, and threatening the female occupant with a rifle.
Burkard noted that Buell was slightly injured during an altercation with Diven, but she was not hospitalized. He indicated that some controversy surrounded the firearm, which was included in the initial charge.
He had told The Crescent-News that Diven came to Buell's residence indicating that she wanted to look at the victim's cellphone. She then forced her way into Buell's home, taking the phone, according to Burkard.
