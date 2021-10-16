A Cecil man was arrested in Lucas County following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that began in Defiance County.
Thomas McMichael, 32, was taken into custody near milepost 57 on U.S. 24 by the Ohio Highway Patrol early Saturday morning, according to Lt. Rustun Shack, commander of the Patrol's Defiance post.
He was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
McMichael, who will have an initial hearing on the charges in Defiance Municipal Court, was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
He was eastbound on U.S. 24 near Defiance County's Flory Road where Trooper Grant Rager clocked his speed at 106 in a 65 mile-per-hour zone at 3:35 a.m. Saturday. McMichael then allegedly led troopers on a pursuit through Defiance and Henry counties, and into Lucas County.
It was there here troopers set up a spike strip to puncture the tires on McMichael's vehicle, Shack explained. This effort was successful, causing the defendant to pull into the median on U.S. 24 where he was arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.