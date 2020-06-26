A former Defiance city worker who was charged with stealing diesel fuel from the municipal government has been sentenced on an amended theft offense in Defiance County Common Pleas Court while a charge was dismissed against his co-defendant.
Joshua Delarber, 41, 04607 Christy Road, pleaded no contest to attempted theft in office, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty by Judge Joseph Schmenk. A charge of theft in office, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed against Delarber's wife, Brandy, 40.
Joshua Delarber was fined $500, with payment due within one year, placed on non-reporting probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
He had been an employee of the city's street department before his termination for the offense. Indicted by a county grand jury in July 2019, he was charged with taking diesel fuel from a city-owned fuel tank at the city's service building at 1441 Quality Drive on March 5, 2019.
Originally, he was indicted for theft in office, a fifth-degree felony, but entered a plea to the above charge following negotiations between his attorney, Steve Archer of Defiance, and Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Brandy Delarber had been employed as a lab technician for the city's wastewater treatment plant before being terminated, and also was represented by Archer.
Archer commented that "there are a lot of facts which were in play which contradicted each other, and it was going to depend on who you believe. ... We felt we got some sort of vindication."
The case was based on an observation by a city police officer that Joshua Delarber was taking diesel fuel from a municipal-owned tank, which did not have a means for measurement, while another person was in the vehicle. Brandy Delarber denied that she was the person in the vehicle, according to Archer, who said this was claimed to be Delarber's son.
"Our argument is that it was an erroneous determination," said Archer.
Murray responded that "I understand the claim that some of the facts were alleged to have been in dispute, but from our perspective what the officer saw was verifiable from the details of her (the officer's) statement and other circumstances surrounding the situation."
As for how the cases turned out, he said "we were satisfied with the outcome because it held Mr. Delarber accountable for an offense we believe he was participating in. We also took into consideration the consequences that had been brought to bear in terms of (their) employment with the city."
