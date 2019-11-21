The case of a Hicksville man charged with gross sexual imposition was continued following an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court Wednesday.
Robert Salisbury, 36, was charged Monday by the Hicksville Police Department with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, following an alleged incident with a juvenile in Hicksville. He was taken to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio at that time.
His case was continued until Friday. Bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A criminal protection order was put in place. He is not to leave the state without permission and not to use alcohol or drugs.
The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Defiance/Paulding County Job and Family Services and the Defiance County prosecutor’s office.
