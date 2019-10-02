The suspect who alleged stole a vehicle from a Defiance residence and then fired shots at the owner has since been arrested.
Curtis Mowery, 21, whose last known address was Paulding, was picked up recently by Woodburn, Ind., police. He was found in possession of the 2008 light green Ford Focus that was stolen from Defiance on Sept. 21.
According to Defiance Police Detective Dave Richards, Mowery is currently being held in the Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne, on Woodburn police charges. There is a warrant from the Defiance Police Department on a charge of receiving stolen property. Additional charges may issued by Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray.
Information on Woodburn charges was unavailable.
Richards reported that Mowery was found in the vehicle by Woodburn police. The vehicle was parked in a ditch with a broken axle.
Stolen from Defiance, the owner of the vehicle reportedly spotted his vehicle at South Clinton and Downs streets on Sept. 22 and attempted to follow the vehicle. The owner contacted law enforcement after the vehicle in which he was riding was allegedly shot at by Mowery on Wayne Avenue.
