NAPOLEON — A jury was seated Monday and testimony began in Henry County Common Pleas Court in the case of a former Napoleon High School teacher and coach accused of inappropriately touching students.
Randy Burke, 56, Hamler, was indicted on 10 counts late last year, including six counts of gross sexual imposition, all fourth-degree felonies; and four counts of sexual imposition, all third-degree misdemeanors.
Burke was indicted again in late June on an additional count of each, after, according to the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office, another alleged victim came forward.
Burke, who was with the district for more than three decades, taught physical education and served as Napoleon High School’s head cross country coach and girls’ track coach.
He was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21 following sexual harassment claims filed against him. He is accused of sexual contact with five girls ranging in age from 14-18. The school board accepted his resignation in April.
Jury selection got underway at 9 a.m. A jury was seated by 3:30 p.m.
In her opening statement, Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers told jurors that two different former Napoleon High School athletic directors, Brad Musgrave and Josh Meyer, had fielded complaints about Burke’s behavior, in 2009 and 2017, respectively, before the September 2018 complaint that prompted charges against Burke.
That behavior allegedly included touching of the buttocks, shoulders, thighs, stomach and back, as well as inappropriate sexual comments. Howe-Gebers claimed that in one instance, Burke placed his hand under a student’s shorts and pulled at the built-in underwear beneath.
“When these things were happening, the girls at first felt as though they couldn’t say anything, because the defendant was their coach,” Howe-Gebers said. “They were worried if they would still be on the team, or about how others would treat them if they came forward. They were concerned that some would say, ‘Oh that’s just how he is,’ because nothing was done from the previous times.”
After speaking with the girls in September, current athletic director Andrew Ham requested a Title IX investigation, and children’s services was contacted.
The case concerns incidents alleged to have occurred in 2016 and 2018.
“(The alleged victims) will describe they were in shock, they didn’t know what had just happened to them ... They were uncomfortable, offended, and just didn’t know what to do about that contact,” Howe-Gebers said.
Howe-Gebers told the jury the defense’s claim the girls conspired together to have Burke terminated was not true.
“You will hear from some former athletes, parents of former athletes, who will come in and say it didn’t happen, he’s a nice guy, and for some reason it was these girls’ goal to get rid of their coach: not true,” Howe-Gebers said. “Just because it didn’t happen to one of them, doesn’t mean it didn’t happen to others.”
Burke’s attorney Scott Coon began his opening statement by summarizing Burke’s success as a coach, and later told jurors Burke was “framed” after one of the alleged victim’s parents took issue with his coaching.
That parent wrote a five-page letter to the school, and as a result, the school board opted not to renew Burke’s contract — a decision that was overturned after parents approached the board on Burke’s behalf, Coon said.
He also cited “drama” on the girls team during the 2016 season, and suggested the girls were upset with Burke because he “was making them work too hard.”
“He was more cordial with the boys, he was more supportive of the boys; they didn’t like that,” Coon said. “...and now they’re framing him with something that can’t be avoided or ignored, that is, inappropriate touching.”
Coon told jurors Burke “did this to everybody.”
“He hugged the girls, he hugged the parents, he gave high-fives to the girls, he gave high-fives to the boys,” Coon said.
Coon also noted that a search through Burke’s computer turned up nothing out-of-sorts.
“These girls came forward and what they’ve done — and it’s dangerous for juries — is they’ve taken a little bit of fact, and a lot of fiction, to create a story for you,” Coon said.
Napoleon High School’s last three athletic directors, including Ham, testified Monday.
Musgrave said he talked to Burke twice about issues that had been brought to his attention, including once in 2009. Musgrave said he summarized the information he received and placed it in Burke’s personnel file. Musgrave noted that Burke was warned at that time not to touch or hug students, but added no reports were made to law enforcement or children’s services then.
Josh Meyer, who served as athletic director from fall 2014 to spring 2018, also testified. Meyer said he conducted an “informal investigation” in the 2016 season and subsequently recommended Burke’s contract not be renewed. He said he was directed to develop an “improvement plan” for Burke instead. However, Meyer also told jurors he did not identify anything he categorized as child abuse that would warrant reporting to authorities.
Current athletic director Andrew Ham was the last to testify. He told jurors he’d spoken to Meyer and reviewed Burke’s personnel file, prompting “significant concern” for the young women involved.
Burke was then advised by school leadership he would be placed on administrative leave pending the Title IV investigation.
Testimony is set to continue today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.