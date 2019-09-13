NAPOLEON — Former Napoleon Area City Schools teacher and coach Randy Burke filed an intent to appeal his sentence on sexual imposition charges this week in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
On Aug. 8, a jury found Burke, 56, Hamler, guilty of one count of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of sexual imposition, both third-degree misdemeanors.
Burke was acquitted of six additional counts of gross sexual imposition, and three additional counts of sexual imposition.
He was sentenced Sept. 4 to 180 days jail at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) with work release and placed on community control for a five-year period. Burke also was fined $4,500 and ordered to receive an evaluation for sex-offender treatment. He was classified as a Tier I sex offender. An 18-month jail sentence was reserved by Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier, should Burke violate the terms of community control.
