WAUSEON — A Bryan woman was sentenced Wednesday on five counts of cruelty to companion animals.
Theresa Taylor, 64, was sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Jeffrey Robinson to five years of community control. Taylor was ordered to serve 35 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, with credit for two days served. Taylor also was ordered to pay a $200 fine, as well as prosecution and court-appointed attorney fees.
The judge ordered her to complete the court's cognitive behavioral treatment program, be assessed for mental health issues and successfully complete any recommended treatment. She was banned from applying for a kennel license and working in or operating a pet care business. She was ordered not to own any dogs or enter bars, and must comply with an 11 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.
Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Taylor serving 11 months in jail.
A Fulton County grand jury had previously indicted Taylor for the Aug. 13-29, 2019, offenses, alleging that when she was the owner of a dog kennel, she did torment, cruelly beat and did commit acts of cruelty against dogs. On July 18, a jury returned guilty verdicts on the five counts against Taylor.
The charges were the result of an investigation by the Fulton County dog warden.
