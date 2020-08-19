BRYAN — A Bryan woman was indicted here Tuesday by a Williams County grand jury on an attempted aggravated murder charge for the alleged firebombing of a mobile home within the town last month.
Hope Williams, 40, 106 W. High St., is charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; criminal use of an explosive device, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated arson, first- and second degree felonies; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
She made an initial appearance Wednesday morning in Williams County Common Pleas Court and received a court-appointed attorney. Judge J.T. Stelzer set bond at $500,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision while Williams’ arraignment was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Sept. 3.
The charges allege that on the morning of July 25 she used a “Molotov cocktail” — a device filled with flammable material — to set fire to a mobile home on lot 1 of 600 S. Union St. in Bryan. (The home was located on Bryan’s southeast side, just south of Wilson Street or Ohio 34.)
The home’s male occupant was transported by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers of Williams County, Bryan, before being transferred to a larger hospital. The victim has since been released, according to the Bryan Fire Department.
Bryan police and Bryan firefighters conducted an initial investigation before being joined by investigators from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.
Bryan firefighters were called to the mobile home at 7:36 a.m. July 25, according to the fire department, receiving assistance from Edgerton and Montpelier firefighters.
While the mobile home was destroyed, a car on the lot also was damaged, along with an adjacent out-building and shed, according to the Bryan Fire Department.
The mobile home has been removed following the conclusion of the investigation, the fire department indicated.
Williams was scheduled to be arraigned at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 3 in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
Williams previously had been convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, in Williams County Common Pleas Court and sentenced to five years of community control on Nov. 8, 2018.
Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman has filed a motion to revoke community control based on the new charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.