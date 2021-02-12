BRYAN — A Bryan woman has entered pleas in William County Common Pleas Court here to charges that she set fire to an occupied residence last year, injuring its occupant.
Hope Williams, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson, each a first-degree felony, according to Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office.
Judge J.T. Stelzer ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Williams' $500,000 cash bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18.
She continues to be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and criminal use of an explosive device, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, along with two additional counts of aggravated arson, each a second-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Zartman's office and Williams' attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance.
In August, a Williams County grand jury had alleged that on the morning of July 25, Williams used a "Molotov cocktail" — a device filled with flammable material — to set fire to a mobile home on lot 1 of 600 S. Union St. in Bryan. (The home was located on Bryan's southeast side, just south of Wilson Street or Ohio 34.)
The initial complaint filed by Bryan police in Bryan Municipal Court before the grand jury indictment was returned noted that the home was occupied by Joshua Futch, who was "sleeping inside the residence."
Futch was transported by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers of Williams County, Bryan, before being transferred to a larger hospital. He was later released, according to the Bryan Fire Department.
While the mobile home was destroyed, a car on the lot also was damaged, along with an adjacent out-building and shed, according to the Bryan Fire Department.
The mobile home was removed after the investigation by Bryan firefighters and the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office concluded.
