WAUSEON — A Bryan woman, the owner of a pet-grooming business, has been charged with animal cruelty.
Theresa Taylor, 63, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of cruelty to companion animals, fifth-degree felonies.
She was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending a court appearance.
According to the Fulton County Western District Court in Wauseon, Fulton County dog warden Brian Banister charges that on or about Aug. 29 in Fulton County, Taylor “did knowingly, being an owner, manager or employee of a dog kennel who confines or is the custodian or caretaker of a companion animal, torture, torment, needlessly mutilate or main, cruelly beat, poison, needlessly kill, or commit an act of cruelty against the companion animal.”
Banister noted that he is “not at liberty to discuss the charges” due to the ongoing investigation.
Taylor is the owner of Theresa Taylor Grooming, Archbold.
On Wednesday, Taylor had an initial court appearance without counsel via video. Taylor requested an attorney and was assigned Thomas Molitierno, Fayette. A preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. Sept. 11. Bond was set at $10,000 cash. A condition of her bond is that she not be in possession of any animals.
