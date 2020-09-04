BRYAN — A Bryan woman was arraigned here Thursday in Williams County Common Pleas Court on an attempted murder charge.
Hope Williams, 106 W. High St., pleaded not guilty to attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; criminal use of an explosive device, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated arson, first- and second degree felonies; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15. Judge J.T. Stelzer had set bond at $500,000 cash during Williams' initial court hearing in August.
The charges allege that on the morning of July 25 she used a "Molotov cocktail" — a device filled with flammable material — to set fire to a mobile home on lot 1 of 600 S. Union St. in Bryan. The home was destroyed.
The home's male occupant was transported by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers of Williams County, Bryan, before being transferred to a larger hospital. The victim has since been released, according to the Bryan Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.